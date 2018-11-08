Switch eShop deals from $1.50: Bleed 2, Slayaway Camp, Ninja Clan, Runbow, more

We are still about one month away from the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate so you’re going to need to some more games to hold you over until then. And, as usual, today’s eShop sale is a great place to jump into some inexpensive indie titles while you wait. The deals are highlighted by titles like Slayaway Camp, Bleed 2, Lichtspeer, Runbow, and more starting from just $1.50. Head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best deals and down below for our top picks.

Top Picks from the Sale:

While Nintendo Switch console are already seeing an early Black Friday discount, here’s the 8bitdo wireless GameCube controller adapter for Nintendo Switch at only $20 and Metroid for NES is coming to Nintendo Switch Online later this month.

Bleed 2 Features: