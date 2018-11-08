Wayfair’s Big Holiday Sale updates your home with up to 70% off decor, Christmas trees & more

- Nov. 8th 2018 3:49 pm ET

Wayfair’s Big Holiday Sale is getting your home ready for the holiday season with up to 70% off select decor, bedding, pillows, furniture, and more. Prices are as marked. Orders over $49 receive free delivery. If you’re on the hunt for a new Christmas Tree the Pre-Lit 85-inch White Artificial option is very on-trend. It’s on sale for $253, which is over 64% off its original list price of $700. Its snow-like details will add a fresh look to your home and with over 350 reviews, this tree is rated 4.6/5 stars. Place the Merry Christmas Tree Skirt below it for a festive look; it’s also on sale for $44. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks from Wayfair include:

