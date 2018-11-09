Express gets you ready for the holidays with 40% off sitewide: Sweaters, flannels, more

Update your wardrobe for cooler weather at Express, where most items are 40% off. Prices are as marked. Stock up on jeans, outerwear, sweaters, flannel shirts and more. Orders of $50+ receive free delivery.
Sherpa items are a hot trend right now (find our guide here) and the Checkered Sherpa Fleece Hoodie for men is a must-have. It’s currently on sale for $48, which is down from its original rate of $80. This cozy piece will be a staple in your wardrobe for casual events, and you can style it with joggers or jeans alike. A very similar option for women is the Express One Eleven Fleece Quarter-Zip that’s also on sale for $42.
Our top picks for men include:
- Checkered Sherpa Fleece Hoodie $48 (Orig. $80)
- Vintage Fleece Henley $30 (Orig. $50)
- Camel Recycled Wool-Blend Topcoat $179 (Orig. $298)
- Classic Straight 4 Way Stretch Jeans $53 (Orig. $88)
- Plaid Print Flannel Shirt $36 (Orig. $60)
Our top picks for women include:
- Velvet Surplice Fit And Flare Dress $30 (Orig. $50)
- Express One Eleven Fleece Quarter-Zip $42 (Orig. $70)
- Mid Rise Dark Wash Stretch Jean Leggings $48 (Orig. $80)
- Shaker Knit V-Neck Sweater Dress $42 (Orig. $70)
- Express One Eleven Camo Double V London Tee $24 (Orig. $40)