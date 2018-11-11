This Fire TV Stick + Echo Dot bundle is a perfect holiday gift: $40 (Reg. $70+)

Amazon offers its Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote plus a second generation Echo Dot in white for $39.98 shipped. For comparison, the streamer and voice assistant speaker each sell for $40. Today’s deal is $30 off the regular going rate for this bundle and a new Amazon all-time low. I’d recommend picking up this deal for someone on your shopping list that wants to get into streaming and voice control, but doesn’t need the latest generation devices. Fire TV delivers access to thousands of streaming channels and more. Echo Dot has long been a 9to5Toys favorite as an affordable entry-point into the world of Alexa. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Fire TV + Echo Dot bundle features: