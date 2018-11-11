This Fire TV Stick + Echo Dot bundle is a perfect holiday gift: $40 (Reg. $70+)

Amazon offers its Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote plus a second generation Echo Dot in white for $39.98 shipped. For comparison, the streamer and voice assistant speaker each sell for $40. Today’s deal is $30 off the regular going rate for this bundle and a new Amazon all-time low. I’d recommend picking up this deal for someone on your shopping list that wants to get into streaming and voice control, but doesn’t need the latest generation devices. Fire TV delivers access to thousands of streaming channels and more. Echo Dot has long been a 9to5Toys favorite as an affordable entry-point into the world of Alexa. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Fire TV + Echo Dot bundle features:
- Pair the included Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot and get hands-free voice control of your Fire TV with Alexa.
- Use your voice to control playback of content (play, pause, resume) in many of your favorite apps. Additionally, many apps including Netflix, Hulu, CBS All Access, SHOWTIME, NBC, and others have integrated even further with Alexa, which will allow you to browse, search, and change channels within supported apps.
- Fire TV Stick delivers streaming access to over tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes.
- Echo Dot has 7 far-field microphones that hear you from across the room for hands-free voice control, even while watching a movie or listening to music.
- Ask Alexa to play music, order a pizza, or provide information. With compatible smart-home devices you can turn on the lights, set thermostats, and more.