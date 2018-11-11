Bring home a new air purifier, dehumidifier + more in today’s Gold Box from $35 and save 30%

- Nov. 11th 2018 10:44 am ET

From $35
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Tenergy (98% positive all-time feedback from 134,000+) via Amazon is taking 30% off a selection of its air purifiers, dehumidifiers and more from $35 shipped. One noteworthy discount we’re seeing is on the Tenergy Pluvi Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier at $41.99. That’s good for a $18 discount and is a new all-time low. Reviews are a little light here, but other Tenergy products are highly-rated at Amazon. Check out the other discounted products here or head below for more.

Grabbing a humidifier is a great way to combat the cold, dry weather that’s around the corner. There are a variety of other options at Amazon that have higher capacity water tanks or lower price points than Tenergy’s discounted model.

energy Pluvi Cool Mist Humidifier features:

  • Model: TAH02
  • Water Tank: 2.5L
  • Max Output: 300 ml/hour
  • Adjustable Output: 100 – 300 ml/hour (Stepless)
  • Water Runtime: 8 – 25 hours
  • Noise Level: Under 38dB
  • Nozzle: 360 Degree Adjustable
  • Humidifier Type: Ultrasonic, Cool Mist
  • Filter: Activated Carbon Air Filter
From $35

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
tenergy

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go