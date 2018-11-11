Bring home a new air purifier, dehumidifier + more in today’s Gold Box from $35 and save 30%

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Tenergy (98% positive all-time feedback from 134,000+) via Amazon is taking 30% off a selection of its air purifiers, dehumidifiers and more from $35 shipped. One noteworthy discount we’re seeing is on the Tenergy Pluvi Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier at $41.99. That’s good for a $18 discount and is a new all-time low. Reviews are a little light here, but other Tenergy products are highly-rated at Amazon. Check out the other discounted products here or head below for more.
Grabbing a humidifier is a great way to combat the cold, dry weather that’s around the corner. There are a variety of other options at Amazon that have higher capacity water tanks or lower price points than Tenergy’s discounted model.
energy Pluvi Cool Mist Humidifier features:
- Model: TAH02
- Water Tank: 2.5L
- Max Output: 300 ml/hour
- Adjustable Output: 100 – 300 ml/hour (Stepless)
- Water Runtime: 8 – 25 hours
- Noise Level: Under 38dB
- Nozzle: 360 Degree Adjustable
- Humidifier Type: Ultrasonic, Cool Mist
- Filter: Activated Carbon Air Filter