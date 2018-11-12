Oregon Scientific’s 3-in-1 Air Purifier hits all-time low of $60 Prime shipped (Reg. $105+, today only)

Today only, Woot is offering the Oregon Scientific HEPA 3-in-1 Air Purifier for $59.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot charges $6 for shipping. That’s $47 off the rate offered direct from Amazon and beats the low there by nearly the same amount. This air purifier removes dust, smoke, pollen, mold, and more from spaces ranging from 250 to 325 square feet, making it a great fit for most rooms. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you have a smaller space, consider the Homelabs 3-in-1 Air Purifier for $41. With coverage up to 50 square feet, this option is great for hallways and smaller rooms.

Oregon Scientific HEPA 3-in-1 Air Purifier features: