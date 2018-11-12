This morning we’re getting out first look at the Sam’s Club Black Friday ad. After various other retailers have unveiled their plans for the biggest shopping event of the year, we’re now seeing what the warehouse club plans to offer. Head below for our top picks and a look at the ad scan.

Sam’s Club Black Friday ad: Nest, TVs, gaming consoles, more

Sam’s Club will be kicking off its Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving Day at 12:01am EST online. Warehouse locations will open on Black Friday at 7am. As expected there will be the usual smattering of deals across just about every category. TVs, smart home gear and Nest products seem to be the highlight this year. Sadly, there’s not a single mention of an Apple product in the 2018 Sam’s Club Black Friday ad. Those Nest deals are not detailed with final prices in the ad, so we’re left a bit in the dark there.

Our top picks include:

Sam’s Club Black Friday ad

