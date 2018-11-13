Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45, Toad Treasure Tracker $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Target is now offering Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Matched via Walmart. Currently up to $60 at Best Buy and Amazon, this is the best price around. It is also matching our previous mentions outside of GCU membership pricing.
More game/console deals:
- Mega Man 11 $23 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $47 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code ALT6 at checkout
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $30 (Reg. $40) | Target
- Fallout 76 $54 + $10 Xbox Gift Card ($70 value) | Newegg
- Using code EMCEEES44 at checkout
- Super Bomberman R $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Diablo III Eternal Collection $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Shadow of The Colossus $20 or $16 w/ GCU (Reg. $60) | Amazon/Best Buy
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $25 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter World $30 or $24 w/ GCU (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
Nintendo's new Super Mario Party bundle is here with exclusive new Joy-Con and notable savings
Down below you’ll find more console game deals and new products. Your daily iOS/Mac app sales are on the way!
Amazon now offering $10 credit on select Prime member game pre-orders