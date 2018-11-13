One of the biggest beauty stores in America, Sephora, has just launched its gift guide with loads of glamorous items for the beauty guru in your life. This gift guide is also a showcase of what is to come for Black Friday 2018. Plus, it also offers loads of ideas with priced under $15. It also has many gift sets from your favorite brands, whether you’re looking for haircare, skincare, or makeup. Head below to find our top picks from Sephora’s Gift Guide.

Gift Sets and Ideas

Drybar products are personally my favorite and its Full Size Faves Gift Set is priced at $49 ($72 value). It contains the Prep Rally Prime & Prep Detangler that protects your hair from heat and damage, the Detox Dry Shampoo that helps to absorbs the excess oil and creates volume at the roots, and the Triple Sec 3-in-1 that adds texture and volume to second-day hair. All of these products smell absolutely amazing too. This is the perfect way to help your hair look fresh and last longer throughout the week. However, if you already know you love Drybar items, The Big Crushin’ Smoothing and Styling Bundle is another great option.

The Dyson Airwrap Styler is unique and would make the perfect gift, if you have the budget for it. You can learn more about it in our guide here.

Meanwhile, give yourself a glow this holiday season with the Glow For It Sephora Favorites Gift Set. This set is priced at just $28, however valued at over $58. This set features a liquid, powder, and stick highlighter plus five deluxe-sized highlighters. It also comes in a pretty reusable bag that you can use as an everyday makeup bag or travel kit.

Gift ideas under $15

Finding gifts under $15 is a great way to stay under your budget and perfect for stocking stuffers too. One item that stood out to me in this section was the Moroccanoil Treatment Ornament for $15. I personally use this oil every day. It helps to hydrate your hair, detangle, and reduce frizz. It also makes your hair very shinny and cuts blow dry time in half.

Another great option is the POREfessional Face Primer Mini Ornament to minimize the appearance of pores and fine lines. This silky, lightweight, oil-free primer is great to place under foundation. With over 6,750 reviews, this primer is rated 4.1/5 stars. Finally, be sure to pick out your two free samples with any purchase.

Which gift idea was your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

