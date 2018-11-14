Crest’s 3D Vivid Plus Whitestrips remove up to 5 years of coffee stains: $20 shipped (33% off)

- Nov. 14th 2018 11:36 am ET

0

Amazon is offering the Crest 3D Vivid Plus Whitestrips (10 Treatments + 2 Bonus Treatments) for $19.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped and code 5WHITENOV has been applied during checkout. That’s $10 off the typical rate fetched and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. These Whitestrips are ready to remove up to 5 years of staining from coffee, wine, smoking, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re grabbing Whitestrips, it may be time to pick up a new toothbrush as well. A 2-pack of Oral-B Pro-Flex Toothbrushes is $6 after on-page coupon. They’re gentle on gums and made to improve oral health within two weeks.

Crest 3D White Whitestrips Vivid Plus features:

  • Use Crest Vivid White strips for visibly whiter teeth with full results in 10 days.
  • Use Crest Vivid White strips once a day for 30 minutes
  • Uses the same enamel-safe teeth whitening ingredients dentists use
  • A comfortable at home teeth whitening experience. Usage – Apply once a day for 1 hour. Full results in 7 days

