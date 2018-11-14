To compete with other big retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, eBay has been pulling out all the stops ahead of Black Friday 2018. Following Amazon’s lead, today the online retailer has debuted a toy book of its own. But rather than focusing on this year’s hottest releases, eBay is turning its attention to retro favorites and rare toys. Head below to see the entire eBay 2018 Toy Book and get a does of nostalgia.

At the end of last month, eBay showcased its Top 50 Toys list with the usual big names like LEGO, NERF and the like leading the way. In eBay’s new 24-page toy book, you won’t find the typical gift recommendations or best-sellers. Instead you’ll find things like the First Generation Transformers Set for at $100,000. Or even the LEGO Star Wars Super Star Destroyer at $1,000. And if card games are more your thing, you’ll find the Magic: The Gathering Alpha Black Lotus Card for a nice $100,000.

Amongst all of the different showcased items, one of my personal favorites is the Vintage Kenner Boba Fett. Unfortunately I don’t have a whopping $11,000 burning a whole in my pocket to add the figure to my collection.

eBay’s goal here isn’t necessarily even to try and sell you limited edition items from the past. Rather, it’s pretty clear that the retailer is leveraging heavy doses of nostalgia. eBay is then pairing these rare and retro items with newer versions that you can bring home for a fraction of the cost.

Many of the toy lists we’ve seen leading up to the holiday shopping season have been one in the same. So eBay’s book is a refreshing change of pace. Brands have been playing off the nostalgia card for some time now. And whether it works for everyone, eBay is certainly trying to differentiate itself from the competition with a novel reminder of toys of yesteryear.

Check out all of the eBay 2018 Toy Book below:

Black Friday 2018 at 9to5Toys

