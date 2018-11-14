Gerber’s popular Multi-Tool has 12 components and a stainless steel build: $20 (Reg. $30)

Amazon offers the Gerber Suspension Multi-Plier for $19.97 shipped. Regularly up to $30, today’s deal is around 30% off and a match of the second best price we’ve seen at Amazon this year. Gerber is known as one of the best multi-tool brands out there. This model sports 12 different tools and a stainless steel frame. It weighs under 10-ounces, so you know it won’t be bulky in your pocket. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Not ready to spend $20? Check out our roundup of the best multi-tools with various options from $5. You’ll find models from top names like Leatherman, Gerber and more.
Gerber Suspension Multi-Plier features:
- Suspension Multi-Plier multitool with 12 integrated components
- Saf.T.Plus component locking system guarantees safety
- Lightweight open-frame stainless steel handle
- Includes a ballistic nylon sheath
- Weighs 9.6 oz; Closed Length: 4 inches; limited lifetime warranty