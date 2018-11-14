Wired headphones are becoming a relic of the past. Wireless alternatives are overtaking the need for wired options thanks to significant improvements in battery life, audio quality, and more. Additionally these options are much easier for customers to wear since cords are no longer getting in the way.

With its release of BassFit Wireless Headphones, V-MODA is taking a different approach than many other companies that have begun shipping shameless copies of Apple AirPods. Instead of focusing on truly wireless earbuds, V-MODA’s BassFit Wireless Headphones focus heavily on durability and performance for “the most rigorous of workouts.”

BassFit Wireless’ intended audience

In V-MODA’s press release, the company went to great lengths to highlight the intended audience of its latest headphones. By mentioning features like sweat, weather, temperature, humidity, and UV exposure resistance numerous times, V-MODA makes it clear these are meant for active listeners.

For many people, most earbuds like Apple AirPods are sufficient. This goes for those who regularly head to the gym and those of us that don’t. For those who take working out seriously, there is a good chance they may have had headphones break due lackluster sweat and water resistance. If you are one of these folks, V-MODA’s new headphones may be exactly what you’ve been looking for.

“As an avid runner and workout enthusiast, I have tried countless sport headphones but always found them to have major compromises on sound, fit, battery life and reliability”, said Val Kolton, CEO of V-MODA. “Our first fitness-focused Bluetooth in-ear headphone is an accomplished dream of heart pumping sound, unique stability options and unrivaled comfort, along with industry leading sweat and weather resistance.”

BassFit Wireless’ Design

V-MODA’s BassFit Wireless Headphones look very similar to what we’ve seen offered in the active headphone market for quite some time. At first glance, they made me think of PowerBeats headphones.

The new earbuds are offered in two colors, white and black. They come with 8 pairs of fittings and a pair of sport ear hooks, allowing you to find just the right fit for your ears. A carrying pouch and micro-USB charging cable are also included in the box.

Pricing and availability

In the headphone market, it seems that well-known brands charge around $150 for their wireless designs. Bearing this in mind, V-MODA’s pricing of $130 for BassFit Wireless undercuts quite a bit of its competition.

BassFit Wireless are available today and you can order yours on V-MODA’s website. While they have not made an appearance on Amazon yet, we expect them to appear there in the near future.