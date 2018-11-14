Williams Sonoma’s Friends & Family Sale cuts a rare 20% off your order + free shipping

Ending today, Williams Sonoma is offering 20% off your order with promo code FRIENDS at checkout. You can find great deals on Le Creuset, All-Clad, Calphalon, and more. Even better, all orders receive free standard delivery. The Red Tartan Chargers are very festive for the holiday season and a classic piece you can use for years to come. Originally priced at $30, you can find them marked down to $24. Designed with a Scottish plaid and a gold border this charger will add a pop of color to your dinner table.
If you’re a fan of Star Wars, you will love the set of 3 Silicone Spatulas for $18. It features one medium spatula with Chewbacca’s face and two mini spatulas with the Millennium Falcon and C-3PO. They’re also heat resistant up to 600 degrees for all of your holiday baking.
Our top picks from Williams Sonoma features:
- Calphalon Elite Fry Pan Set w/ Lids $120 (Orig. $150)
- Red Tartan Charger $24 (Orig. $30)
- Le Creuset Matte Coupe Mugs, Set of 4 $38 (Orig. $60)
- Star Wars Silicone Spatulas, Set of 3 $18 (Orig. $28)
- Cherry Wood Salt & Pepper Mills $56 (Orig. $70)
- Hammered Flat-Bottom Wok, 14-inch $24 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…