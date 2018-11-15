Stay fit this winter by using this $23 pull up bar in your warm and toasty home

Sportneer Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Pull Up Bar for $22.99 shipped when you use code B375VEKM and clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $30, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and the best available. Staying fit gets a little harder during the winter months since going outside isn’t as feasible for working out. This will help you stay in shape, especially with Thanksgiving right around the corner. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
Though the above pull up bar is great for working out your upper body, keep your lower body fit with this set of resistance loop exercise bands for $11 shipped.
Sportneer Pull Up Bar features:
- The pull-up bar supports up to 300 pounds without easy-bending thanks to the ONE-PIECE design
- The high-density non-slip foam hand-grips reduce strain for better workouts, and 2 reinforced foam pads at back prevent damage to the door-frame
- The pull-up bar fits wide door-frames of 24”- 36” wide, door trims of 1” – 4.5” wide and walls of 5.5” – 6.3” thick
- The pull-up bar is designed to slip in any standard doorways for quick installation without drilling, and it can also be mounted to the door frame with the options for maximum stability, J brackets included
- The multi-grip pull-up bar provides an inexpensive way to tone and build your muscles In The Comfort Of Home to do different workouts like pull-ups, chin-ups, push-ups, sit-ups, dips and more