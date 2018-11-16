Score the Autel EVO drone + 2 batteries & more for $949 with our exclusive code ($1,150 value)

- Nov. 16th 2018 4:24 pm ET

Wellbots has kicked off an exclusive discount for 9to5Toys readers. It’s dropping the Autel Robotics EVO Quadcopter Drone plus On-The-Go Bundle to $949 shipped when using code 9TO5AUTEL at checkout. Regularly, the drone itself goes for $1,000 and the On-The-Go bundle is another $150 value, meaning you’re saving a total of about $200 here. You’ll get a 4.4-mile range for flying as far as your heart desires plus 4K recording for high-quality video captures. Early ratings are positive with 4.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on test.

The On-The-Go bundle gives you a shoulder bag, an extra pair of propellers, and two additional batteries. For comparison, B&H charges $90 per battery so this is a great added value.

For the more budget-conscious, check out the Ryze Tello drone from DJI. It’s currently on sale for 20% off at $80 shipped and would be a great choice for beginners.

Autel Robotics EVO Quadcopter features:

  • Capture 4K Video and 12MP Photos
  • 3-Axis Motorized Gimbal Stabilization
  • Transmitter Range up to 4.4 Miles
  • microSD Card Memory up to 128GB
  • iOS and Android Apps
  • GPS and GLONASS Positioning
  • Intelligent Flight Modes
  • Forward/Downward/Backward Sensors
  • Foldable Quadcopter Design

