Fellas, it’s time to clean up that beard – hit today’s Gold Box for a complete $20 grooming kit

- Nov. 16th 2018 7:20 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Shaft Brands (100% positive feedback from 4,200) via Amazon offers its Beard Grooming Kit for Men for $19.97 shipped. Regularly $30, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This beard kit includes everything you need to keep your facial hair looking neat and trim. Ships with beard oil and balm, wash and conditioner. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Consider leveraging your savings on a new brush and comb set for $10. This one is top-rated and doesn’t look too bad either.

Beard Grooming Kit for Men:

  • NATURAL PURE & ORGANIC INGREDIENTS – Our beard oil & balm contain Argan oil, Jojoba oil and Vitamin E oil are main ingredients. 100% natural and organic, you’ll enjoy a better beard growth without any unwanted scents or additives.
  • HYDRATE, SOFTEN, CLEANSE & REFRESH – All provided by our beard shampoo wash and conditioner best yet seen formulas to treat your thick rough beard hairs. Softening and eliminating itching & dandruff (beard druff).
  • MAKE STYLING EASY – Grooming, trimming, shaping and taming your beard & mustache was never easier with the superior hold power of the heavy duty beard balm leave in wax (“beard butter”).
  • CONDITIONER, SOFTENER & MOISTURIZER – Our unscented leave-in beard oil has the perfect formula for keeping your facial hair and skin hydrated, moisturized, silky soft, healthy and groomed during a long day.
