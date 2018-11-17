Save your back w/ Snow Joe’s 21-inch Electric Snow Thrower: $100 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $270)

Today only, Woot is offering the refurbished Snow Joe 21-inch Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower (SJ624E) for $99.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $74 off the new condition rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This electric snow thrower starts with the push of a button and is capable of moving up to 730-lbs. per minute, saving you loads of effort every time it snows. Customers will receive a 90-day warranty with their purchase. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you don’t have an extension cord already, be sure to use today’s savings towards this 100-ft option made by Amazon for $22. It’s highly-rated and ready for outdoor use.

Snow Joe 21-inch Snow Thrower features: