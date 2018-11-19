Allen Edmonds Black Friday Sale takes up to 50% off boots, dress shoes, apparel, more

Elevate your look for the holidays with the Allen Edmonds Black Friday Sale that’s offering up to 50% off boots, dress shoes, apparel, accessories and more. Prices are as marked. Orders over $50 receive free delivery.

Loafers are a timeless piece to add to your wardrobe and the SFO Dress style is a great option. Originally priced at $325, these shoes are currently on sale for $163. You can style them with jeans or slacks alike and their slip on style will get you out of the door in a breeze. They’re available in either black or brown and feature a cushioned insole for comfort. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from Allen Edmonds include: