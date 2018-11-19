Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale updates your handbags, wallets & more at up to 70% off

- Nov. 19th 2018 11:20 am ET

For five days only, Kate Spade is currently offering up to 75% off a selection of women’s handbags, wallets, apparel, shoes, and more during its Surprise Sale. It also has up to 25% off select bundles with code MAKEITTWO at checkout. Note: You must enter your email address and ZIP code to see these deals. Plus, all orders receive free delivery.

The Laurel Way Glitter Maise Crossbody is a statement piece that’s perfect for the holidays. It’s currently on sale for $99, which is down from its original rate of $249. This bag is available in black glitter or gunmetal and can also be held as a handbag. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

