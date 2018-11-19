Reigns: Game of Thrones edition for iOS gets first price drop, now down to $3

The popular swipe ‘em up meets kingdom builder series, Reigns, has garnered a 4+ star rating from more than 22,000 gamers on the App Store. Today we have a solid deal on the Game of Thrones edition at $2.99. The regularly $4 app has never gone on sale before today, outside of a brief launch offer. While we are still waiting on the original Reigns and its sequel to see holiday price drops, now’s your chance to jump in to the GOT version. It carries a 4+ star rating from thousands. More details and some gameplay footage down below.
Reigns GOT:
Reigns: Game of Thrones is the heir to the award-winning HBO® TV series Game of Thrones® and the smash-hit swipe ‘em up series Reigns from Nerial and Devolver Digital. Through the fiery visions of Melisandre, claim the Iron Throne as Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and more to carefully navigate the complex relationships and hostile factions of the Seven Kingdoms