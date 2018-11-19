Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Final Fantasy Tactics, FL Studio Mobile, more

- Nov. 19th 2018 10:00 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable price drops on FINAL FANTASY TACTICS, Planets, Breathing Zone, FL Studio Mobile and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Visual Math 4D: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Growing Pug: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fishing Deluxe – Best Fishing Times Calendar: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Breathing Zone: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: HARVEST MOON: Seeds Of Memories: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Polaris Office 2019 -Docs, PDF: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: FL Studio Mobile: $8 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $5 (Reg. $16)

iPhone: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $4 (Reg. $14)

Mac: Planets — Live Wallpaper: $1 (Reg. $2)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: My Gratitude Journal: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flick Champions Summer Sports: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iGoalCard: Daily Life Planner & Goals Tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D: $9 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Model 15: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Animoog for iPhone: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Filtatron: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Animoog: $10 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $18 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Earth 3D – Amazing Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

