Denon’s 7.2-Ch. 4K HDR receiver packs AirPlay 2, Dolby Vision, more for $599 (Reg. $780+)

NeweggFlash offers the Denon AirPlay 2-enabled 7.2-Channel 4K HDR AV Receiver with HEOS (AVR-X3500H) for $599 shipped. It goes for $999 at B&H and $780 at Amazon, where it’s never fetched any lower. With AirPlay 2, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, and the Denon name, this is a must-have for any high-end home theater setup. Though reviews are still coming in on this model, Denon is well-rated at Amazon. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Not looking to drop nearly $600 on a receiver? Check out this VIZIO 36-inch 2.1-Channel soundbar for $150 shipped. Though it doesn’t feature AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos, it’s a great option for the more budget-minded.

Denon AirPlay 2 7.2-Ch. 4K Receiver features:

7.2 channel AV receiver with 105W per channel(8ohms, 20Hz-20kHz, 0.08% THD): 7 powerful amplifiers tuned to provide the classic and dynamic Denon sound experience

Supports Dolby Atoms, DTS:X and DTS Virtual: Enjoy an immersive, three-dimensional audio experience

8 HDMI inputs with full HDCP 2.2 support and 3 HDMI outputs: Connect up to eight media devices and output to three displays

4k/60 Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, 4:4:4 color resolution and BT.2020: Provides the greatest video quality and experience

Supports AirPlay 2, Spotify, Pandora, TuneIn, Deezer and more: Wirelessly stream and enjoy the most popular music services