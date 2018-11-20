Denon’s 7.2-Ch. 4K HDR receiver packs AirPlay 2, Dolby Vision, more for $599 (Reg. $780+)

- Nov. 20th 2018 10:32 pm ET

NeweggFlash offers the Denon AirPlay 2-enabled 7.2-Channel 4K HDR AV Receiver with HEOS (AVR-X3500H) for $599 shipped. It goes for $999 at B&H and $780 at Amazon, where it’s never fetched any lower. With AirPlay 2, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, and the Denon name, this is a must-have for any high-end home theater setup. Though reviews are still coming in on this model, Denon is well-rated at Amazon. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Nomad Base Station

Not looking to drop nearly $600 on a receiver? Check out this VIZIO 36-inch 2.1-Channel soundbar for $150 shipped. Though it doesn’t feature AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos, it’s a great option for the more budget-minded.

Denon AirPlay 2 7.2-Ch. 4K Receiver features:

  • 7.2 channel AV receiver with 105W per channel(8ohms, 20Hz-20kHz, 0.08% THD): 7 powerful amplifiers tuned to provide the classic and dynamic Denon sound experience
  • Supports Dolby Atoms, DTS:X and DTS Virtual: Enjoy an immersive, three-dimensional audio experience
  • 8 HDMI inputs with full HDCP 2.2 support and 3 HDMI outputs: Connect up to eight media devices and output to three displays
  • 4k/60 Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, 4:4:4 color resolution and BT.2020: Provides the greatest video quality and experience
  • Supports AirPlay 2, Spotify, Pandora, TuneIn, Deezer and more: Wirelessly stream and enjoy the most popular music services

Every sound all your music controlled effortlessly. Full wireless connectivity is provided via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth plus Apple AirPlay2 is supported. The built-in HEOS technology allows the AVR-X3500H to become the app-controlled heart of a whole-house wireless multiroom sound network.

