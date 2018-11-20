Save an extra 25% off Nike, adidas & more at Finish Line’s Black Friday Sale

- Nov. 20th 2018 2:26 pm ET

Kick your workouts up a notch during the Finish Line Black Friday Sale with an extra 25% off select items via code AFF25BF at checkout. Find great deals on Nike, adidas, New Balance, PUMA, Under Armour, more. A flat-rate $7 shipping charge is applied on all sale orders.

The Vapor Power 2.0 Backpack is our top pick from this sale at $30, which is down from its original rate of $70. This backpack is great for school, travel, work and more. It features a padded laptop storage compartment as well as a separate shoe storage area. Plus, cushioned shoulder straps will help to provide comfort while toting. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

In case you missed it, Nordstrom Rack is having a Nike Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off select running shoes, apparel, accessories and more.

