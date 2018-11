Mountain Hardwear’s Black Friday Sale cuts 25% off sitewide: jackets, vests & more from $49

Gear up because Mountain Hardwear’s Black Friday Deals are here with 25% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on jackets, vests, layering pieces, accessories and more. Even better, all orders receive free delivery.

Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Ghost Whisperer Down Jacket for $244. That’s a savings of $81. This jacket will be a go-to for cold weather. The Ghost Jacket is available in an array of color options and it features sweat-wicking material to keep you comfortable. With over 200 reviews, it’s rated 4.3/5 stars.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: