Self-sharpening Calphalon 15-piece Knife Block Set now $110 for today only (Reg. up to $180)

Today only, Woot is offering the Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening 15-piece Cutlery Knife Block Set for $109.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $180, it currently goes for $145 in the Macy’s early black Friday sale and is now on sale for $140 at Amazon. While we have seen this set go for less in the past, this is the best price we have tracked in 2018 and the lowest we can find. It features forged stainless steel blades, built-in ceramic sharpeners, triple-riveted handles, and a limited lifetime warranty from Calphalon. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 550 Amazon customers. More details below.

While this is a great deal no matter how you slice it, the highly-rated AmazonBasics 14-piece set is just $23 shipped. Even the premium 18-Piece AmazonBasics Knife Block Set is $45 under the Calphalon model above.

Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening 15-piece Knife Block Set: