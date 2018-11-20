Sling some webs to uncover The Secret of Bryce Manor on iOS for just $1 (50% off)

- Nov. 20th 2018 3:13 pm ET

0

It’s time to become a spider, spin some webs and uncover The Secret of Bryce Manor on iOS. Regularly $2, this one only really goes on sale a couple times a year and now is one of those times. You can now download Spider: The Secret of Bryce Manor HD for just $1, which is matching the lowest we have tracked in years. Former game of the year winner, you’ll be slinging webs in order to “uncover the Bryce family secret”. This one is rated 4+ stars from nearly 900 gamers all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal: Spider: The Secret of Bryce Manor HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

Spider: The Secret of Bryce Manor HD:

You are a spider. One afternoon, you discover an abandoned mansion. Where is the family who lived here? What happened, and why did they leave? Search for clues as you adventure from room to room on the hunt for your next meal. Build webs of your own design: in the corners, under the furniture, and in the forgotten places too small for humans. Are you a shrewd enough sleuth to decode the mystery and uncover the Bryce family secret?

