Enjoy a relaxing night under the stars with these Intex portable spas from $300 (Reg. up to $400)

- Nov. 21st 2018 2:41 pm ET

Amazon offers the Intex 77-inch PureSpa Portable Bubble Massage Spa Set for $299.99 shipped. Upgrade to the 85-inch model for $329.99 shipped. Normally $375 and $400+ respectively, each is the lowest price we’ve tracked in 2018 and the best available. Though the temperature outside is dropping the closer we get to winter, you can still enjoy a nice relaxing evening under the stars in this portable spa. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of shoppers and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

If you’ve never been in one of these inflatable spas, there’s always one issue: where to put your drink. Well, save yourself the trouble and pick up the Intex PureSpa Cup Holder at $11 shipped. You’ll be able to hold two cups plus have a small table for other goodies like snacks (or pizza, because who doesn’t like that?)

Intex PureSpa Portable Bubble Massage Spa features:

  • The built-in hard water treatment system makes water gentler on skin for a soothing experience
  • An insulated cover and lock is included to minimize heat loss and provides an added safety feature
  • PureSpa provides simple maintenance with 2 easy-to-replace filter cartridges for clean refreshing spa water
  • Age Grading : 6+. Includes: Heating system, 3-way test strip, 2 filter cartridges, floating pool chlorine dispenser, thermal ground cloth, inflation hose, carry bag
  • Seating capacity: 4 people; Water capacity: 210 gallons; Water temperature range (68 Degrees – 104 Degrees)
