LIFX HomeKit smart lights fall to lowest prices this year for Black Friday, with deals from $30

- Nov. 21st 2018 1:53 pm ET

0

We’re already seeing many smart home devices discounted to their Black Friday prices, and now Amazon is doing the same with LIFX’s line of smart lighting devices. Starting at $30 shipped, one standout for us is the LIFX Z Multicolor Light Strip for $71.99. That knocks $18 off the going rate and is a new all-time low at Amazon. LIFX devices sport HomeKit, Alexa and Assistant control, all without an additional hub. Across the board, they carry 4+ star ratings from hundreds of shoppers. Head below for the full list of discounts.

Whether you’re looking for Z-Wave, Insteon or any other smart home devices, this Black Friday is shaping up to be a notable way to expand your automated home.

LIFX HomeKit lighting deals at Amazon:

The brightest Wi-Fi enabled LED light strip with blended light zones, millions of beautiful colors and whites—no hub required. Apple HomeKit Compatible, Amazon Alexa Compatible and Google Home Compatible

