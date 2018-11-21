LIFX HomeKit smart lights fall to lowest prices this year for Black Friday, with deals from $30

We’re already seeing many smart home devices discounted to their Black Friday prices, and now Amazon is doing the same with LIFX’s line of smart lighting devices. Starting at $30 shipped, one standout for us is the LIFX Z Multicolor Light Strip for $71.99. That knocks $18 off the going rate and is a new all-time low at Amazon. LIFX devices sport HomeKit, Alexa and Assistant control, all without an additional hub. Across the board, they carry 4+ star ratings from hundreds of shoppers. Head below for the full list of discounts.
LIFX HomeKit lighting deals at Amazon:
- Mini A19 LED Light Bulb: $30 (Reg. $45)
- A19 LED Light Bulb: $40 (Reg. $50)
- BR30 LED Light Bulb: $60 (Reg. $80)
