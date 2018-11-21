Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale from $13: Messenger, Shovel Knight, Mario + Rabbids, more

- Nov. 21st 2018 1:27 pm ET

Black Friday
0

The official Nintendo eShop Black Friday/Holiday sale is now live! We got a few early Black Friday digital deals from Nintendo this week, but this is the official sale. We’ve already started seeing some major gaming deals and now Switch gamers can dig in with deep price drops on The Messenger, Shovel Knight, Mario + Rabbids, Undertale and many more. Again these are a great way to get in on the deals without waking up early for doorbusters and the like. Head below for our top picks from $13 or less.

Top Picks from the Sale:

The Messenger Features:

As a demon army besieges his village, a young ninja ventures through a cursed world, to deliver a scroll paramount to his clan’s survival. What begins as a classic action platformer soon unravels into an expansive time-traveling adventure full of thrills, surprises, and humor.

