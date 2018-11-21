Nordstrom’s The Score Sale takes up to 60% off: Michael Kors, J.Crew, more + free shipping

Now until Cyber Monday, Nordstrom’s The Score Sale is offering up to 60% off sitewide with top brands including Michael Kors, Tory Burtch, Ralph Lauren, J.Crew and more. Prices are as marked. Even better, all orders receive free delivery.

Kick off the holidays with a new pajama set from Ralph Lauren with its festive plaid design that will be used for years to come. You can find this men’s set on sale for just $22, which is down from its original rate of $56. It was designed to be breathable, lightweight and great to wear year-round.

For women, over-the-knee boots are very on-trend for this season and the Marc Fisher Alinda Style is a great option. I personally own these boots and they’re very comfortable as well as versatile to wear with jeans, dresses or leggings alike. Originally these boots were priced at $230, however during the sale you can find them for $160.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: