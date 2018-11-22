Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker + 32 Krispy Kreme pods hits Amazon low at $90 (Reg. $150)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon is offering the Keurig K-Select Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker with 32 Krispy Kreme Light Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a new Amazon all-time low. This model still fetches $130 at Walmart, Best Buy, Target and elsewhere. Along with the freebie coffee pods, this model features a 52-oz. water reservoir and can handle travel mugs up to 7.4-inches tall. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Amazon reviewers. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
We also still have Hamilton Beach’s brewer and steamer at $59 (Reg. $80) and this insane deal on the amazing AeroPress is still live at $24 via Amazon.
Keurig K-Select K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker:
- BREWER INCLUDES: A bonus 6-count K-Cup pod variety pack, one water filter handle, and one filter to help ensure your beverages taste their absolute best
- BREWS MULTIPLE K-CUP POD SIZES: (6, 8, 10, 12 oz.). Enjoy the most popular cup sizes all with quiet brew technology, minimizing noise during use
- STRONG BREW: kicks up your coffee’s strength and intensity. Accommodates travel mugs up to 7.4 inches tall; Programmable auto off