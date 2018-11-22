Nomad’s Black Friday sale takes 30% off Apple Watch bands, cases, and more

The Nomad Black Friday sale is now live with some of this year’s best deals on handmade accessories, Apple Watch bands and more. Each of today’s offers are 30% off the regular going rate with various all-time lows sprinkled throughout. Shipping varies by location.
Don’t miss Nomad’s Apple Watch Bands, which start at $28 in today’s sale. Upgraded Horween Leather options go for $42. That’s good for 30% off in both instances and the best price we’ve seen.
Other notable Nomad Black Friday deals include:
- iPhone X/S/Max and R leather cases from $25
- MFi Lightning Battery Cable: $35 (Reg. $50)
- Wireless Desk Stand: $42 (Reg. $60)
- …and more…
Nomad is much more than a brand name. It’s our philosophy as a company and a team: owning fewer things, being resourceful, and seeking adventure. This is the very core of our product vision: creating minimalist, practical tools that keep us powered on the go. We develop all of our product concepts from the ground up — relying on the lightest, thinnest and strongest materials for our designs.