Amazon’s Gold Box helps you travel smarter w/ MacBook backpacks from $35 shipped

- Nov. 24th 2018 10:10 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals Week, Jamesay (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 33% off laptop backpacks from $35 shipped. Our top pick is the Extra Large MacBook Backpack for $35.24, which normally goes for around $50. This bag can carry up to a 17-inch laptop and it has a built-in external USB port so you can keep your phone charging outside of the bag without running any wires through zippers. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,000 shoppers. See the other designs on sale here.

Nomad Base Station

Yorepek Extra Large MacBook Backpack features:

  • At TSA checkpoints, just unfold the backpack freely 90-180 degree making you quickly through the airport security
  • Travel backpack has 20+ independent pockets for large storage and organization for small items. 3 spacious main multi compartments with many hidden pockets can accommodate lots of items
  • External USB port with set-in charging cable offers convenient charging your smartphone other electronic devices everywhere
  • Size of extra large backpack: 19.0 *14.6*10.2 (inches)
  • Capacity: 45L
  • Separately padded laptop compartment hold for 13-inch MacBook,14,15,15.6 and up to 17inch Laptop backpack/computers

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Backpacks

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide