Get Fido into the holiday spirit with festive sweaters & collars from $10 in Amazon’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals Week, Blueberry Pet (100% positive feedback) via Amazon takes 30% off select pet products. Free shipping applies on all orders. Shop for sweaters, collars, and bedding. If your dog doesn’t mind playing dress-up, get them this Cable Knit Dog Sweater. Prices start at $9.99 and vary by size, color, and material (acrylic or wool blend). Regularly as much as $24, that’s the best price we could find for this article of doggie clothing. Rated 4.4/5 stars, customers say that it’s “well made,” “good quality,” and — most importantly — “easy to put on.” Head after the jump for more deals from this sale.
Top picks from this sale:
- Blueberry Pet Christmas Collar: $10 (Reg. $16)
- Blueberry Pet Heavy Duty Bed: $38 (Reg. $55)
- Blueberry Pet Knitted Throw: $15 (Reg. $22)
Blueberry Pet Knit Sweater features:
- Improved quality and softness with wool blended into yarn – 10% wool and 90% acrylic
- Timeless classic turtleneck with smartly designed leash/harness hole.
- Machine-washable with similar color items in cold water, flat dry.