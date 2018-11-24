Home Depot’s 1-day sale includes deals on Nest, Schlage and other smart home gear from $139

Today only, Home Depot is taking up to 35% off select smart home security and safety equipment from $139 shipped. Our top pick is a two-pack of Nest Cam Indoor security cameras for $245. As a comparison, this bundle usually sells for over $300. The Black Friday price on a single unit is $129, which is still available at Newegg. This is a great way to start outfitting your home with a little extra security and peace of mind. Nest Cam features full 1080p video, speaker and microphone, and motion-activated alerts. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale for deals on door locks, Nest products and more.
Nest Cam features:
- Live Streamable on Mobile Devices
- Captures 1080p HD Video
- Night Vision and 2-Way Audio
- 130 degree Wide Angle View
- Motion Detection, and Person detection available with a plan
- Compatible with Google Home and more
- 24/7 Continuous Recording up to 30 days with a plan