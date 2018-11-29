Apple begins selling the latest 9.7-inch iPad in refurb store, but better deals are out there

After a very notable iPad Pro deal launched this morning at B&H, we’re now seeing the latest 9.7-inch iPad available in Apple’s refurb store for the first time. Prices start at $279 for the 32GB model and go up from there. All Wi-Fi and Cellular configurations are available. Free shipping applies on all orders and Apple includes an industry-leading one-year warranty with purchase. That said, we typically see new condition models for $50 or more off the regular price, making today’s refurb inventory much less noteworthy. In fact, during Black Friday the entry-level configuration was available from $249. Check out the entire inventory of 6th generation refurbished iPads here.

