Apple begins selling the latest 9.7-inch iPad in refurb store, but better deals are out there

- Nov. 29th 2018 9:29 am ET

After a very notable iPad Pro deal launched this morning at B&H, we’re now seeing the latest 9.7-inch iPad available in Apple’s refurb store for the first time. Prices start at $279 for the 32GB model and go up from there. All Wi-Fi and Cellular configurations are available. Free shipping applies on all orders and Apple includes an industry-leading one-year warranty with purchase. That said, we typically see new condition models for $50 or more off the regular price, making today’s refurb inventory much less noteworthy. In fact, during Black Friday the entry-level configuration was available from $249. Check out the entire inventory of 6th generation refurbished iPads here.

Apple 6th Generation iPad features:

  • Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Bluetooth 4.2 technology
  • 9.7-inch Retina display
  • 8-megapixel camera
  • FaceTime HD camera
  • 1080p HD video recording
  • A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture
  • Embedded M10 coprocessor
  • 10-hour battery life
  • Multi-Touch screen

