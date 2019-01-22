Amazon takes up to $300 off Apple’s 12-inch MacBook

Amazon offers Apple’s 2017 12-inch MacBook 512GB in Gold for $1,299 shipped. Also at B&H with potential tax savings. That’s good for $300 off and a match of our previous mention. The entry-level 256GB model is also $100 off at Amazon and B&H. Apple’s ultra-portable 12-inch MacBook sports USB-C connectivity, a Retina display and Force Touch Trackpad. Great for students and commuters alike.
Be sure to grab a USB-C hub to connect any legacy devices with your savings. We recommend this affordable option from AmazonBasics for $16.
Apple 12-inch MacBook features:
- 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core
- 8GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 RAM | 512GB SSD
- Integrated Intel HD Graphics 615
- 12″ 2304 x 1440 IPS Display
- USB 3.0 Type-C Port
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
- Force Touch Trackpad
- Stereo Speakers | Dual Mics
- Slim, Compact Design
- macOS High Sierra