Amazon takes up to $300 off Apple’s 12-inch MacBook

- Jan. 22nd 2019 11:50 am ET

Amazon offers Apple’s 2017 12-inch MacBook 512GB in Gold for $1,299 shipped. Also at B&H with potential tax savings. That’s good for $300 off and a match of our previous mention. The entry-level 256GB model is also $100 off at Amazon and B&H. Apple’s ultra-portable 12-inch MacBook sports USB-C connectivity, a Retina display and Force Touch Trackpad. Great for students and commuters alike.

Be sure to grab a USB-C hub to connect any legacy devices with your savings. We recommend this affordable option from AmazonBasics for $16.

Apple 12-inch MacBook features:

  • 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core
  • 8GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Integrated Intel HD Graphics 615
  • 12″ 2304 x 1440 IPS Display
  • USB 3.0 Type-C Port
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
  • Force Touch Trackpad
  • Stereo Speakers | Dual Mics
  • Slim, Compact Design
  • macOS High Sierra

