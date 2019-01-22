Cut grass, gas, and cost w/ a BLACK+DECKER 15-inch Electric Mower: $91 at Amazon (25% off)

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 15-inch Electric Lawn Mower for $91.23 shipped. That’s $31 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. Trade in the finicky pull-cord for a push-button start lawn mower in 2019. This mower has 6 available height adjustments that allow you to find the perfect grass length for your lawn. Rated 4/5 stars.
Apply today’s savings towards an AmazonBasics Extension Cord for $21. This best-selling extension cord is 100 feet long, ensuring that you’re able to reach every nook and cranny of your yard. Its vinyl covering makes a great fit for outdoor use, protecting it from moisture, abrasion, and more.
BLACK+DECKER 15-inch Electric Lawn Mower features:
- IMPROVED ERGONOMICS: Comfort grip handle makes the lawn mower easy to maneuver
- BETTER CLIPPING COLLECTION: Our winged blade achieves 30% better clipping collection
- NO MORE PULL CORDS: Push-button start makes starting the lawn mower a breeze
Green Deals: 2-pack Digital Programmable Outlet Timers $17, more https://t.co/yysVohN2Ks by @trevorjd14 pic.twitter.com/n2OB2KvGRN
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) January 22, 2019