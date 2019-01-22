Fling shows to your TV w/ Google Chromecast for $28, Ultra at $55 (Reg. $69)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Google Chromecast (2018) for $28 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $7 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a price that has only been beaten during Black Friday. Chromecast is Google’s answer to Apple AirPlay. It has support for popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, Plex, and over 2,000 others. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Have a 4K TV? You’re in luck because the Google Chromecast Ultra is available for $55 shipped when using the same code mentioned above. Regularly $69 at retailers like Amazon, today’s code knocks 20% off, making it the best price we can find right now. Rated 4/5 stars.
Google Chromecast (2018) features:
- All together now: Watch movies, shows, live TV, YouTube, and photos streaming on your TV from all your family’s devices
- Stream from your phone to your TV. Just like that. Plug Chromecast into the HDMI port on your TV and to power and stream your favorite entertainment right from your phone with just a tap. Watch shows, listen to playlists, and more.
