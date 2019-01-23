Smartphone Accessories: Mophie 10W Qi Charge Stream pad+ $44.50 shipped, more

- Jan. 23rd 2019 10:43 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Mophie 10W Charge Stream pad+ $44.46 shipped. That’s good for an over 25% discount from the going rate and is a new all-time low at Amazon. Mophie’s 10W Qi charging pad is a great option for desks and nightstands alike. It can power up an iPhone at the max 7.5W charging speed and features a premium design. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Of course, you’re paying a bit of a premium for Mophie’s option compared to other 10W Qi charging pads. Anker’s option is highly-rated and will only run you $22 at Amazon, if you’re looking for a more budget-conscious buy.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Anker GlassGuard iPhone XR Screen Protector: $6 (Reg. $10) | Amazon 
    • w/ code ANKSD599
  • Anker GlassGuard iPhone XS Max Screen Protector: $6 (Reg. $10) | Amazon 
    • w/ code ANKSD599
  • Aukey Ora Clip-On Camera Lens: $16 (Reg $20) | Amazon
    • w/ code AUKEYWD7
  • OLALA 6000mAh Portable Power Bank: $20 (Reg. $29) | Amazon
    • w/ code 30OLALA01
  • BESTEK Round Surge Protector w/ 4 USB Ports: $19 (Reg. $27) | Amazon 
    • w/ code Y5PZUA65
  • Aukey Aluminum 4.8A Dual USB Car Charger: $7 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
    • w/ code AUKEYC02 

Deals still live from yesterday:

The 1.44 inches large screen will show incoming call number, voltage level in car battery, volume, FM frequency and song name if you play music from TF card or USB flash disk. With a 5V/2.1A USB charging port, you can charge your phone or other devices in fast speed.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
victsing

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go