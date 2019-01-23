Smartphone Accessories: Mophie 10W Qi Charge Stream pad+ $44.50 shipped, more

Amazon offers the Mophie 10W Charge Stream pad+ $44.46 shipped. That’s good for an over 25% discount from the going rate and is a new all-time low at Amazon. Mophie’s 10W Qi charging pad is a great option for desks and nightstands alike. It can power up an iPhone at the max 7.5W charging speed and features a premium design. Rated 3.7/5 stars.
Of course, you’re paying a bit of a premium for Mophie’s option compared to other 10W Qi charging pads. Anker’s option is highly-rated and will only run you $22 at Amazon, if you’re looking for a more budget-conscious buy.
