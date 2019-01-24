Columbia’s Winter Sale lets you stock up on outerwear, accessories & more at up to 50% off

Columbia takes 25% to 50% off select men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel and shoes as part of its Winter Clearance Event. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members receive free delivery. (Not a member? It’s free to join) A standout from this sale is the men’s Wild Card Jacket for $180, which is $70 off the original rate. This jacket is available in three color options and features a waterproof exterior to keep you warm and dry in bad weather. It also includes zippered hand pockets to keep your valuables safe, too. Even better, it would be a great option for winter sports with its two-way stretch material for added mobility. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Wild Card Jacket $180 (Orig. $250)
- OutDry Rogue Reversible Jacket $138 (Orig. $185)
- Rugged Ridge Long-Sleeve Crew $20 (Orig. $28)
- Alpine Action Jacket $119 (Orig. $170)
- Watertight Hooded Rain Jacket $40 (Orig. $60)
The most notable deals for women include:
- Hawks Prairie Hybrid Jacket $90 (Orig. $180)
- Winter Challenger Jacket $85 (Orig. $175)
- Wildside Jacket $110 (Orig. $185)
- Minx Mid III Boot $80 (Orig. $120)
- Meadows Omni-Heat Boots $100 (Orig. $140)
