Columbia’s Winter Sale lets you stock up on outerwear, accessories & more at up to 50% off

Columbia takes 25% to 50% off select men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel and shoes as part of its Winter Clearance Event. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members receive free delivery. (Not a member? It’s free to join) A standout from this sale is the men’s Wild Card Jacket for $180, which is $70 off the original rate. This jacket is available in three color options and features a waterproof exterior to keep you warm and dry in bad weather. It also includes zippered hand pockets to keep your valuables safe, too. Even better, it would be a great option for winter sports with its two-way stretch material for added mobility. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include: