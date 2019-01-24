Cord-cutters can save 20% on the HDHomeRun Connect Quatro HDTV Tuner at $120 shipped

B&H is currently offering the SiliconDust HDHomeRun Connect Quatro HDTV Tuner for $119.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy, as well as at Amazon for $3 more. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention from just before Black Friday 2018. Today’s discount also ties the Amazon all-time low. HDHomeRun Connect Quatro allows you to watch or record four different shows at once and brings HD content to just about any device, making it a great option for cord-cutters. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Picking up 1byone’s $25 50-Mile OTA HDTV Antenna is a fantastic way to leverage some of your savings from today’s sale. If you’re looking to cut the cord all together, pairing it with the Connect Quatro will allow you to enjoy free HD content.

And don’t forget to check out our guide on upgrading your cord-cutting setup w/ HDHomeRun & Plex to enjoy sports, news, more.

HDHomeRun Connect Quatro features:

Cut the cable and save on monthly fees

Watch live TV on multiple devices simultaneously throughout your home with our Multi room Multi user network tuner solution

Compatible with HDHomeRun DVR Plex iOS android Windows 10 Mac Linux devices etc.

Pause recordings on one device in one room and resume in another on a separate device with HDHomeRun DVR service

Works over your home wired or Wi-Fi network to many devices throughout your home