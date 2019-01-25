6PM New Year, New Shoes Sale takes up to 60% off Steve Madden, UGG, Tommy Hilfiger, more

6PM’s is having its New Year, New Shoes Sale that’s offering top brands at up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. Elevate your look with the men’s UGG Maksim Boots that are marked down to $55 after originally being priced at $125. These boots are available in black or brown and feature a cushioned insole for comfort plus wool interior for added warmth.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Dolce Vita Jet Booties are a perfect for spring and can be worn with dresses, jeans, shorts and more. Originally priced at $75, during the sale you can find them marked down to $50.

Our top picks for women include: