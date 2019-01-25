6PM New Year, New Shoes Sale takes up to 60% off Steve Madden, UGG, Tommy Hilfiger, more

6PM’s is having its New Year, New Shoes Sale that’s offering top brands at up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. Elevate your look with the men’s UGG Maksim Boots that are marked down to $55 after originally being priced at $125. These boots are available in black or brown and feature a cushioned insole for comfort plus wool interior for added warmth.
Our top picks for men include:
- Steve Madden Yak 6 Boots $48 (Orig. $75)
- UGG Maksim Boots $55 (Orig. $125)
- Tommy Hilfiger Lorne Chukkas $50 (Orig. $80)
- Clarks Buschacre 2 $70 (Orig. $100)
- ASICS GEL-Torrance Sneaker $35 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Dolce Vita Jet Booties are a perfect for spring and can be worn with dresses, jeans, shorts and more. Originally priced at $75, during the sale you can find them marked down to $50.
Our top picks for women include:
- Tommy Hilfiger Wezley Boots $70 (Orig. $119)
- Dolce Vita Jet Booties $50 (Orig. $75)
- ALDO Sevi Booties $50 (Orig. $90)
- Kenneth Cole Jenni Boots $75 (Orig. $199)
- Tommy Hilfiger Idran Riding Boots $57 (Orig. $129)
- …and even more deals…
Clarks is taking an extra 25% off its top styles + free shipping to update your footwear https://t.co/aBIzwUtNXP by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/vPFNWHcM8t
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) January 24, 2019