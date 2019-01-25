Caavo’s Universal Control Center is a must for any home theater at $60 shipped (40% off)

Caavo via Amazon is currently offering its Universal Remote and TV Control Center for $59.95 shipped. You’ll also find it available over at Best Buy for the same discounted price. That’s good for a $40 discount from the going rate, is $10 under our previous mention and the lowest that we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon, or anywhere for that matter. Packing four HDMI inputs, Caavo helps you tame your gaming consoles, media players and more into one. It also sports Alexa and Assistant control and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 155 shoppers.

If Caavo is a bit too much for your home theater setup, then a more typical universal remote may be a better buy. Be sure to swing by our roundup of favorite universal remotes for every budget and home theater system from $10.

Caavo Universal TV Control Center features:

Control Center is the first universal remote designed to simplify everything connected to the TV for everyone. Just say what you want to do or watch and Control Center‘s sophisticated AI technology does the rest.

Connect up to 4 Home Theater devices plus a Sound Bar or Audio Video Receiver and Control Center’s patented technology automatically detects each device and walks you through a series of easy on-screen set-up guides.

The Caavo Service Plan keeps your Control Center running smoothly, conducts seamless HDMI switching between connected devices, and allows for new and updated exclusive features around search, content, and powers True Universal Search to show viewing options across all your connected apps and services.