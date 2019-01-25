Vudu’s $8 weekend movie sale includes Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean’s 8, and many more

Vudu has kicked off its new weekend flash sale with $8 deals on some of the most popular films out there right now. This includes Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean’s 8, and many more. For comparison, we typically see these listings for $15 or so. Each of these titles will become a permanent part of your collection. With Movies Anywhere, you can easily transfer films to other services like iTunes. Head below for more.

Notable movie deals from Vudu’s Weekend Sale include:

Don’t forget, we still have this week’s iTunes movie sale with even more deals on Disney films and other hit flicks.