This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Disney sale from $10, action films $5, more

- Jan. 22nd 2019 8:54 am ET

0

It’s time for a fresh batch of movie deals over at the iTunes store, this week highlighted by popular Disney titles from $10 and a $5 action film sale. As always, each of these listings will become a permanent part of your iTunes library with purchase. Head below for all of our top picks.

We’ve spotted a handful of Disney titles on sale this morning, headlined by Toy Story for $15. Each of these films regularly sell for $20 and are only discounted a few times each year. More top picks include:

  • Pirates of the Caribbean At World’s End: $13
  • Monsters, Inc.: $15
  • Hocus Pocus: $10
  • Tangled: $10
  • Frozen: $15
  • Snow Dogs: $15
  • Benji: $15
  • First Kid: $15

iTunes also has a notable $5 action movie sale with a number of popular titles at all-time lows. Today’s deals are at least 50% off the regular going rate if not more.

Other notable movie deals include:

