Make clothes look good as new with the pro-grade Rowenta Steam Iron for $68 (Reg. up to $100)

Today only, Woot offers the Rowenta DW9280 Steam Iron for $67.99. Prime members score free shipping; otherwise, non-members pay $6 for delivery. It’s around $85 right now at Amazon. Meanwhile, it’s close to $100 at Walmart. Today’s deal beats the Amazon all-time low from Black Friday 2018 by $2. This is more than your basic iron; the Rowenta Steam Iron has 1,800 watts of power and can effectively flatten out wrinkles from almost any piece of apparel. Its handy LED display allows you to set the temperature according to which type of fabric you’re ironing. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

If you don’t need something as sophisticated in your laundry room, opt for the Rowenta DW2171 Access Steam 1600W Iron at $40 instead. It’s rated 3.7/5 stars.

Rowenta DW9280 Steam Iron features: