See in the dark w/ these battery-powered motion-sensing LED lights from $10.50 shipped

AMIR Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 3-pack of battery-powered LED Motion-sending Stick Up Puck Lights for $10.39 shipped when you use code AMTOWIMB at checkout. This is a 20% drop from its going rate and is the best available right now. I have a similar kit from AMIR and love them in my closet. It gives me light where I need it when it senses movement and turns off moments later to preserve the batteries. Rated 4/5 stars from thousands.
For a little more illumination, AMIR via Amazon also offers its 3-pack LED Motion-sensing Stick Up Bar Lights for $16.99 shipped when you use the code AMTODTVT at checkout. At 15% off the going rate, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This is perfect for larger closets, kitchens, and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars.
Amir LED Motion-sensing Stick Up Light features:
- Battery Operated – Powered by 3PCS AAA batteries (not included) for coreless installation. To provide you with illumination in areas that have limited or no access to electricity
- Super-bright LED Bulbs – Up to 20 Lumen output, 6 pcs super bright SMD 2835 LED; bright enough to make sure you never stumble in the dark
- PIR Motion & Light Sensor – Auto-on within 10 feet, auto-off after 15 seconds of no motion detected helps prolong battery life. It will turn on only when it is dark and when motion is detected