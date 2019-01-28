Blu-rays from $10: Independence Day 2-movie set, Robin Hood, Into the Spider-Verse 4K, more

- Jan. 28th 2019 5:59 pm ET

Amazon offers the Independence Day 2-Movie Collection Blu-ray for $9.99 shipped. Regularly $15, this is within pennies of its all-time low and is the best available. I’m a huge fan of the Independence Day franchise as it’s a great story with fun action and comedy mixed in throughout. Join Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum, and more in this decades-old classic that recently came to a close. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Many of these titles come with digital HD copies, so be sure to make them available on all platforms by signing up for Movies Anywhere. We’ve got a handy guide that walks you through what the service is, what it offers, and how to use it.

On July 2nd, communications systems worldwide are sent into chaos by a strange atmospheric interference. It is soon learned by the military that a number of enormous objects are on a collision course with Earth. At first thought to be meteors, they are later revealed to be gigantic spacecraft, piloted by a mysterious alien species. After attempts to communicate with the aliens go nowhere, David Levinson, an ex-scientist turned cable technician, discovers that the aliens are going to attack major points around the globe in less than a day. On July 3rd, the aliens all but obliterate New York, Los Angeles and Washington, as well as Paris, London, Houston and Moscow. The survivors set out in convoys towards Area 51, a strange government testing ground where it is rumored the military has a captured alien spacecraft of their own. The survivors devise a plan to fight back against the enslaving aliens, and July 4th becomes the day humanity will fight for its freedom.

